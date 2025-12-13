Primate Ayodele Denies Attempt To Extort Bayo Adelabu

…Says Minister Desperately Looked For Him

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has denied allegations levied against him by the Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, regarding an attempt to extort him of N150 Million.

In an exclusive report by a media organisation, Adelabu petitioned the DSS while accusing Primate Ayodele of asking him to purchase about 1,000 trumpets, which would cost up to N150 million.

The minister explained that his refusal to heed the request made the prophet prophesy that he would not become governor of the state.

However, in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele denied ever attempting to extort the minister of the said amount, explaining that he never asked him to send money to him apart from getting the trumpets, which were for the minister’s good.

The man of God explained that the minister himself asked for the cost, and he gave him a figure, while asking him to send someone from his end to the market in order to confirm the prices of the instrument.

Ayodele stated that aside from Adelabu, two other persons, including his personal assistant, were pressurising him because the minister was showing serious desperation for the seat of governor in Oyo State.

“I didn’t ask Bayo Adelabu to bring money for prayers, I told him to ask someone from his end to go to the market and find out how much the said trumpet cost, while someone follows them from my end too.

His personal assistant, himself, and the person he sent to me put me under so much pressure because he was desperate for the governorship.”

“He was the one who sent someone to me to talk to me on his behalf. He went as far as saying he was willing to give anything to become the next governor of Oyo State, and the only thing I told him was to get the trumpets for his own good.”

Speaking further on their discussion, Primate Ayodele explained that he told Adelabu that they won’t be willing to give him the governorship ticket, but he can seek the mercy of God by buying the musical instrument, not necessarily for his church, which he refused, and beyond that, there was no other discussion.

“I told him that they won’t want to give him the governorship ticket, but if he wants it so bad, he should seek the mercy of God by buying the musical instruments for God, not even for my church, but he said he can’t do it, that’s all.”

Primate Ayodele made it known that for years, he has been talking about the ambition of Bayo Adelabu and has maintained that it would take the grace of God for him to become the governor of Oyo State. Therefore, it couldn’t have been because the minister refused to yield, because he had never spoken to him till he sent people to him.

“I have been talking about how he won’t be made governor of Oyo State for years; this is why he called me to seek solutions. I have never spoken to him before till he sent people to me and personally requested my spiritual help. I don’t make prophecies to make money; I am blessed already, and my subsequent prophecies after our discussion about his ambition are…