Primate Ayodele: Anambra Needs Soludo To Thrive As A State

The leader of Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has described the Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo as the solution to Anambra needs for the state to continue thrive.

The man of God made this know on Friday while soeaking during the grand finale of his 21 days annual thanksgiving which was held in Lagos, on Friday, February 14th.

During the event, Governor Soludo represented by his Chief of Staff, Ernest Ezeajughi described Primate Ayodele as someone whose spirit of giving is unequaled.

He noted that Primate Ayodele’s philanthropic actions are in line with Soludo’s initiative to empower people, especially the youths in Anambra state.

During the event, the Chief of staff presented two tricycles, accommodation support, shop support, refrigerators, and cheques for businesses to Anambra indigenes, widows, and church members on behalf of Primate Ayodele.

However, during the annual thanksgiving, Primate Ayodele revealed that the governor is the solution to Anambra needs for the state to continue thrive.

He also added that there would be no one to stand against the governor’s second-term ambition as it would be a smooth win.

Meanwhile, Senator Abiodun Olujimi, who presented scholarships to students on behalf of the prophet described Primate Ayodele as someone whom she has never met but heard so much about. She appreciated him for his magnanimity, stating that she would always support his ministry.

Primate Ayodele also acknowledged her hard work during her tenure as the deputy governor of Ekiti state, while encouraging her to begin to work towards taking the senatorial seat of her constituency.

“Mama has been a deputy governor in Ekiti state and during her tenure, she did well and she is the pillar behind PDP. I am telling you PDP is dying, Governor Adelek,e you need to find a way to rescue the party

“Don’t leavethe PDP, you will win the election. Mama Abiodun Olujimi, I will support you and I can assure you that you will win the senatorial seat. You should go and get ready, you will come out victorious.”

Also, Primate Ayodele presented awards to the dignitaries as a way of appreciating them for gracing his annual Thanksgiving ceremony.

