Primary Healthcare: Gombe, Shining Example Of Revitalization – Pate

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, has praised Gombe State as a shining example of primary healthcare revitalization in Nigeria, following his commissioning and inspection of the newly upgraded Ture Balam Primary Healthcare Centre in Kaltungo Local Government Area.

The Ture Balam Primary Healthcare Centre is one of 228 PHCs revitalized by the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya to ensure equitable access to quality services across the state.

The Executive Secretary of the Gombe State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Abdulrahman Shuaibu, told the Minister that the centre now runs round-the-clock services, serving over 5,300 people.

“Before revitalization, the centre averaged 15 deliveries monthly; last month alone, it successfully recorded 27,” Dr. Shuaibu disclosed, noting the marked improvement in maternal and child health outcomes.

Prof. Pate expressed delight at the progress made, describing the model as worthy of replication across the country.

He stressed that Gombe State’s approach underscores the importance of strengthening grassroots health facilities to improve national health indices.

The Minister pledged continued support of the Federal Government for Gombe State healthcare initiatives, assuring that the Renewed Hope Agenda will prioritize similar interventions nationwide.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya attributed the success to deliberate investment and collaboration with development partners.

“What we are witnessing today at Ture Balam is proof that when we invest in facilities, incentivize health workers and strengthen partnerships, lives are improved and communities become healthier,” the Governor said.