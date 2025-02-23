PRIFGLA Supports Women In Bayelsa

Share

The Pastor Reuben Initiative for Good Leadership and Accountability, (PRIFGLA) has donated the sum of One million to Sister to Sister, a non-governmental organization in Bayelsa State, as part of his commitment to advancing the interest and betterment of the women folks.

Wilson who is also a member of the Governing Council University of Uyo Akwa Ibom State, reaffirmed his dedication to supporting the empowerment initiative of women in Bayelsa State, particularly those focused on women’s development.

This commitment was reiterated at the weekend through the Spokesman of PRIFGLA, Frank Eseimokumo, the National Director-General of Pastor Reuben Initiative who represented Pastor Reuben C. Wilson at the Sister to Sister Bayelsa State Chapter event.

He pledged to partner with the NGO that has consistently demonstrated his support for initiatives that promote the well-being and advancement of women in Bayelsa State.

He said: “Through our partnership with the Sister, this Initiative aims to foster a better society by promoting women’s empowerment and development this group is one of them.

“This collaboration underscores our organization’s commitment to creating positive change in Bayelsa State and beyond.” He stated.

It will be recalled that the Sister to Sister NGO, is dedicated to empowering women in society, aligning with Pastor Reuben Initiative’s goals.

Share

Please follow and like us: