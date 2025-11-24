PRIFGLA Appoints Ndutimi Donkumo New Director

A Group, Pastor Reuben Initiative for Good Leadership and Accountability (PRIFGLA), has announced the appointment of Dr Ndutimi Donkumo as the Bayelsa State Director for the group.

The appointment approved by Chief Reuben C. Wilson, Chairman of the Board of Trustees and founder of PRIFGLA, is expected to take immediate effect.

A statement signed on Monday by Chief Francis O. Wainwei, Esq, Chief of Staff to Chief Wilson, confirmed that Mr Frank Eseimokumo Soko will continue in his role as Director‑General of PRIFGLA.

Dr Donkumo, who brings his background from public administration and community development, is expected to oversee the implementation of PRIFGLA’s projects aimed at promoting good governance, youth empowerment and social accountability in Bayelsa.

The statement also reads that his tenure will focus on strengthening partnerships with local government bodies, civil society groups and educational institutions.

The statement also stated that Chief Wilson expressed confidence in the new leadership, stating that the appointment aligns with PRIFGLA’s strategic goal of enhancing its presence in the Niger Delta region.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr Donkumo to the team and look forward to the impact his expertise will have on our initiative in Bayelsa.” The statement concluded.

The appointment of a state director in Bayelsa, it was gathered, is part of a broader plan to deepen the organisation’s grassroots impact.

Recall that Pastor Reuben Initiative for Good Leadership and Accountability, established by Chief Wilson, operates across Nigeria with a mandate to foster transparent leadership, civic engagement and sustainable development.