Priest To Nigerians: Give The Poor, You Are Assured, Your Money Will Be Utilized

The Priest in charge of Saint Timothy Catholic Church, Agura, Ikorodu, Lagos State, Rev. Fr. Mark Okojie, has called on good-spirited Nigerians to give parts of their resources to the poor through the church, where the money will be well utilized, instead of spending on frivolities.

Father Okojie, who is also the Spiritual Director of a Non- Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Rare Love Empowerment Foundation (RLEF), made the call during the official opening of the Rare Love Empowerment Foundation for the elderly, children, youths, and parents.

He said: “Queue to Rare Love Empowerment Foundation, where you are assured that your money will be utilized, because they have a Board of Trustees.

I am the Spiritual director of the Foundation, and there is nothing that happens on the platform that I am not aware of. “So we have all the energy and expertise to channel it for those who have money that don’t know what to do with it.

We see people oftentimes splashing money in the air, we see people wasting money in the beer Parlour, and some who have this money, they don’t know what to do with it, some want to help but they don’t know how to go about it, the Foundation is also you can use to do that.”

Sustaining the NGO for six years in this ailing economic situation, he said, “I used to tell people that generosity is not in the pocket but in the heart.

For one to be generous, it comes from the heart; it is not about that until you get the whole world before you can give. What is really sustaining us is that the little we give from the little we have or from the more that we have.”

Members of the Foundation are mainly Catholic, he said, “No, it’s for everybody, it’s not for Catholics. Last year, we did it in my place at Agura Gberigbe at Ikorodu, it was opened to all the Communities, the founder is a Catholic, and others are non-Catholics members, even the Muslims, but the majority are members of Saint Vincent De Paul.

If you know about Saint Vincent De Paul is like the Welfare wing of the Catholic Church that does Charity that helps the priest to reduce the burden of finding out if the person is telling the truth or not. It is burned out of the founder’s passion for giving”.