Light in the Word with Ayomide Oloruntobi

What if Pride is keeping you on the same spot and making progress difficult? What if God himself is hindering the progress? You can cast away the devil, but when God stands in the way of man, who then will deliver him?

“God resists the proud, But gives grace to the humble.”

I Peter 5: 5b NKJV

What is pride to you?

According to Merriam Webster Dictionary, Pride is confidence and satisfaction in oneself. Safe to say it is what we define as self esteem, right? Is this pride to you?

Most importantly, what is pride to God?Pride is not acknowledging God. The First time the Lord spoke to me about pride I was driving and he said to me “Did you commit this journey in my hands?” In that moment I asked forgiveness and I committed my journey into the hands of God. I didn’t understand the full picture at the time. The next time was during my morning prayers (I hadn’t prayed to bed the previous night) “did you thank me and commit your night into my hands?” Even David did this

“I will both lie down in peace, and sleep; For You alone, O Lord, make me dwell in safety.”

Psalms4:8 NKJV

Then the Lord led me to read the book of proverbs, that’s when I finally got it.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, And lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He shall direct your paths.”

Proverbs 3:5-6 NKJV

Acknowledging God in ALL our ways isn’t possible if we don’t fully rely on him.

* Pride really is when we don’t rely on God.

* Pride is only praying when the going gets tough.

* Pride is going to bed without acknowledging him.

* Pride is starting a new day and rushing off to work without committing it in his hands

* Making decisions without telling God about it. And many more like this

* Pride is not praising him

* Pride is not thanking him

I understand that you’re so good at your job, you worked hard to get there but you worked and it was blessed, lots of people know better yet you’re the one in that position of honor.

“But by the grace of God I am what I am, and His grace toward me was not in vain; but I labored more abundantly than they all, yet not I, but the grace of God which was with me.”

I Corinthians 15:10 NKJV

Apostle Paul said this. Completely surrendering to God and giving him the glory signifies humility, it signifies us acknowledging God. It brings progress and peace. Kind David never lost a battle, one of the reasons he had such a beautiful relationship with God was because he always inquired of God.

“So David inquired of the Lord, saying, “Shall I pursue this troop? Shall I overtake them?” And He answered him, “Pursue, for you shall surely overtake them and without fail recover all.”

I Samuel 30:8 NKJV

How many battles have we lost because we didn’t ask God what to do? He speaks, trust him and most importantly praise him, honor him, thank him. God cannot resist true worship.

May God continue to give us more light in the Word.

Blessings.

