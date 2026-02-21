New Telegraph

February 21, 2026
Prices Of Food Items Rise Significantly In Osun

As Ramadan and Lent started, prices of lemons and various other products have increased in the market. These include aubergine, cucumber, onion, tomato, green chilli, chickpeas, dates, broiler chicken, and various kinds of fish.

This was revealed after surveys in popular Owode market, Owode Ede, Orisinmibare Market, Igbona Market, Aiyegbaju International Market and Sasa Market in the state capital.

Traders said that demands for several products increased at the beginning of Ramadan and Lent, but that prices have risen because supply is not sufficient compared to demand.

Some people are also said to be charging extra prices and are taking advantage of the situation. A trader, Mrs Anifowose Fasilat Bolanle, said that the Ramadan and Lenten periods reflect both spiritual significance and changing market realities.

She described Ramadan as a time of peace, love, and care among Muslims, while acknowledging Lent as equally important for Christians.

