Price Of Tomatoes Crashes Amid Glut, Post-Harvest Losses

Share

Prices of tomatoes have crashed in Lagos and some other parts of the country due to what farmers attributed to the glut being experienced at the moment due to the harvest season.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that a tomato glut is a situation where there is an excess of tomatoes, often leading to a fall in price.

This can happen when tomato plants produce more fruits than can be sold. The tomato glut occurs annually from January to March in Nigeria.

NAN reports that the price of tomatoes depending on the species sells for as low as N10,000 to 12,000 for a 50kg basket.

Also, a 25kg plastic crate of tomatoes sells between N6,000 and N7,000 up North. A big basket of tomatoes in Lagos goes for between N13,000 and N15,000 against between N140,000 and N150,000 in May 2024.

The Chairman of the Tomatoes Growers and Processors Association of Nigeria, Kaduna State Chapter, Rabiu Zuntu attributed the development to harvest season.

Zuntu called on consumers to preserve the excess produce as the sector experiences glut. Some tomato vendors in Lagos State also acknowledged the price drop and the need for households to preserve the produce now that it is in surplus.

Queen Oloyede, a trader in the Surulere area of the state, said the price of tomatoes had dropped due to its high harvest. She said: “A basket of 50kg tomatoes is being sold at Mile 12 Market for between N15,000 and N20,000.

“I advise customers to begin to stock up for the time the produce will be scarce in the market.” Another trader, Judith Amen, said the current price of the highest quality of tomatoes is still a bit expensive.

Similarly, some of the consumers shared their experiences with NAN on the price of the produce and their efforts at preservation.

Share

Please follow and like us: