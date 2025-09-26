Price Of Gas Dropped By 21.42% In August

The average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cylinder of LPG (Cooking Gas) decreased by 21.42% on a month-on-month basis from N20,609.48 in July 2025 to N16,195.07 in August 2025, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed.

On a year-on-year basis, this represents a 0.40% decrease from N6,430.02 in August 2024. Similarly, there was a decrease in the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cooking Gas by 21.42% on a month-on-month basis from N20,609.48 in July 2025 to N16,195.07 in August 2025.

On a year-on-year basis, this rose by 4.13% from N15,552.56 in August 2024. In terms of prices across states, Katsina state recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg Cooking Gas with N6,945.21, followed by Taraba with N6,893.12 and Rivers with N6,886.49.

On the other hand, the data shows Delta recorded the lowest price with N5,657.50, followed by Bauchi and Borno with N5,721.75 and N6,070.56, respectively.

In addition, analysis by zone showed that the NorthWest recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Cooking Gas with N6,473.63, followed by the North-East with N6,465.63, while the South-South recorded the lowest with N6,331.29. Yobe recorded the highest average retail price for the refilling of a 12.5kg Cylinder of Cooking Gas with N16,887.42, followed by Adamawa with N16,872.40 and Ebonyi with N16,859.17.

Benue state recorded lowest average price with N15,102.50, followed by Borno and Imo with N15,176.39 and N15,177.58, respectively. North-West recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg Cylinder of Cooking Gas with N16,358.15, followed by the South-East with N16,344.61, while the South-West recorded the lowest price with N15,865.17.