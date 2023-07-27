Price Of Cooking Gas Decreases By 6.71 % In May – NBS

Nigerians paid less for filling cooking gas known as Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) following a 6.71 per cent decrease in filing a 5kg cylinder – N4,360.69 in May to a lower amount of N4,068.26 in June 2023.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed the decrease in the price of LPG in the month of May in the latest Price data issued on Thursday.

Analyse on a year-on-year basis, also showed a decrease of 3.56% from N4,218.38 in June 2022.

On state profile analysis, Kwara recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N4,750.00, followed by Niger with N4,691.16, and Zamfara with N4,683.33. On the other hand, Ondo recorded the lowest price with N3,287.86, followed by Ekiti and Nasarawa with N3,288.46 and N3,364.62 respectively.

Analysis by zone showed North-Central recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) with N4,421.97, followed by the North-West with N4,260.30, while the South-West recorded the lowest with N3,709.16.