Price of 5kg gas cylinder increased by N1,000 in 1 month

The price of refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas increased by over N1,000 In February 2024, data from the National Bureau of Statistics has revealed. The cost of refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas increased from N5,139.25 in January 2023 to N6,154.50, which is a rise by N1015.25 and a 19.75 per cent increment.

When compared year-on-year, there was a N1,553.93 (33.78%) rise from the price of N4,600.57 in February 2023. According to NBS data seen by New Telegraph yesterday, also showed that making a state by state comparison, Lagos recorded the highest average cost for refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas at N6,820.00, Imo had N6,785.71 and Anambra recorded N6,750.00 to come third.

Yobe had the lowest price at N4,912.50, Kebbi, N5,350.00 ‘ and Adamawa, N5,385.00. On a regional basis, the South-East recorded the highest average retail price at N6,616.57, and the South-West at N6,513.30. The North-Central region recorded the least average price at N5,723.02. The NBS data also showed that the price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas recorded a month-on-month increase of 28.33. It rose from N11,735.72 in January 2024 to N15,060.38 in February 2024.

When analysed on year-on year basis, it had a 46.88 per cent rise from N10,253.39 in February 2023 to N15,060.38 in February 2024 On regional comparison, the South-East had the highest average price at N15,954.60, the South-South, N15,943.40 while the North-East, had the least regional price at N14,035.88. On state by state analysis, Ogun State recorded the highest average cost at N16,375.00, Delta, N16,333.33; and Edo, N16,321.43. Bauchi had the lowest average price at N13,167.50, Katsina, N13,562.50 and Yobe, N13,610.00.