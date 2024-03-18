Price Hike: Man, CPPE Fault Reps’ Comments on Cement Manufacturers

Two members of the organised private sector, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), have raised concerns over recent comments on the floor of the House of Representatives, where the lawmakers portrayed cement manufacturers in bad light to the Nigerian public.

Specifically, they explained that the comments by the lawmakers were capable of inciting the Nigerian public against the cement investors, thus putting their huge investments at risk in the course of product distribution nationwide.

Similarly, they emphasised that the House of Reps members’ comments could lead to the investors leaving the country. The Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CPPE, Dr. Muda Yusuf, lampooned the lawmakers for attempting to portray the cement producers as unpatriotic.

Ajayi-Kadir described the House of Reps comments as most unfair to the investors in the cement sector, especially when their perspectives to the situation had not been heard by members of the house.

The MAN DG warned that the comments portraying cement manufacturers as being exploitative could lead to their trucks being attacked in the cause of product distribution nationwide. Ajayi-Kadir stated that MAN was not happy with the way the House of Reps alleged that the cement manufacturers were exploitative by engaging in arbitrary price fixing.

The MAN boss said: “Most of the remarks at the session were capable of inciting the public against the cement manufacturers and putting their huge investments at risk. “It is a dangerous thing to do so, given the huge stake they have in Nigeria and their enormous contributions to the economy.” On his part, Dr. Yusuf explained that the lawmakers needed to be cautious in their reactions to matters that are too sensitive in order not to incite the Nigerian public against cement manufacturers in Nigeria.

Yusuf said: “We plead with the leadership of the house to ensure moderation in the use of language to avoid adverse consequences for investors in the economy, going forward. “It is even more troubling that the members have not listened to the manufacturers before rushing to judgment and castigating the manufacturers.

“Cement manufacturers were disparaged, denigrated and portrayed as deliberately inflicting pains on Nigerians by arbitrarily increasing the price of cement. “This is most unfair in our humble opinion. Such weighty allegations should be premised on painstaking study, empirical facts and evidence. The dimensions of the pricing dynamics need to be properly understood.”