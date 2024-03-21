Price Hike: Guinness, International Breweries Trail NB

Indications have shown that the increase in price of beer and other Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) products is not peculiar to Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc, as other competitors in the segment, including Guinness Nigeria Plc and International Breweries Plc, have done same. New Telegraph correspondent cited a memo emanating from the stable of Guinness Nigeria Plc and International Breweries Plc on price increase communicated to their trade partners and distributors nationwide.

It showed that the two companies had also jacked up price twice in March just like Nigerian Breweries Plc. Specifically, a memo dated March 6 and signed by the Acting Commercial Director of Guinness Nigeria Plc, Mr. Olusanya Adesanya, titled: ‘Price Increase By Guinness Nigeria Plc- Selected Brands’ indicated there was price increased on selected Stock-Keeping Units (SKUs) in Beer and MSS category, with new price structure showing Go-live date March 13, 2024.

Specifically, the company explained in the memo that “this is to inform you that we plan to take a price increase on selected SKUs in our Beer and MSS category. This new price structure will be effective from Wednesday March 13, 2024, (Go-Live date) and further details will be communicated subsequently. “Below are the affected SKUs for your information: Beer category; Stout: Guinness FES- 60cl RGB, 32.5cl RGB & 33cl CAN. Guinness Smooth- 33cl CAN. “APNADs: Malta Guinness- 33cl CAN & 33cl RGB. Dubic Malt- 33cl CAN & 30cl RGB. RTS: Smirnoff Ice- 60cl RGB. Orijin- 60cl RGB. MSS category: Orijin Bitters- 75cl NRB, 20cl PET.

Gordon’s Pink Berry- 75cl NRB. Gordon’s Sunset Orange- 75cl NRB. Gordon’s Moringa Citrus- 75cl & 18cl NRB. Smirnoff X1 Smooth & Choco- 75cl & 18cl NRB. Captain Morgan- 75cl NRB. Orijin Herbal Gin- 75cl & 20cl NRB.” The acting commercial director, however, added in the memo: “Please note the following conditions regarding the price increase; Maximum purchase volume before price increase at old pricing is capped at one week depletion subject to stock availability.

“Maximum of one week depletion can be bought using credit funding. Orders not backed by cash or credit funding at the effective date of price increase, will be cancelled and re-invoiced at the new price.