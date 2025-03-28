Price Hike: Court Fixes May 8 For Judgment In MultiChoice Suit Against FCCPC

Share

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday fixed May 8 for the judgment in the suit filed by MultiChoice Nigeria Limited against the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

It would be recalled that the presiding judge, Justice James Omotosho fixed the date after lawyers representing the two parties adopted and argued their written addresses for and against the suit.

New Telegraph recalls that the court had earlier restrained the Commission from taking any administrative steps against the plaintiff following an increase in the service price of two of its brands; DStv and GOtv.

The restraining order was a sequel to a formal request by MultiChoice seeking the court’s protection from planned sanction from the FCCPC, over the increase in the price of DStv and GOtv.

However, at the proceeding, the court granted the Commission’s request for an extension of time to regularise its processes and also allowed the plaintiff to withdraw its application for interlocutory injunction which has been overtaken by event.

Arguing its case, MultiChoice through its lead counsel, Onigbanjo submitted that the bone of contention is whether the defendant have the right to control the price at which the plaintiff offers its services to the public.

While acknowledging the regulatory powers of the Commission, the senior lawyer argued that the Act establishing the FCCPC did not confer on it the powers to regulate price or prevent anyone including the plaintiff from increasing its prices.

Besides, Onigbanjo stated that the issue of whether the defendant can regulate price has been litigated before between the two parties, adding that the Tribunal had held that the Commission has no powers to regulate prices of goods and services in the country, except the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Plaintiff’s lawyer also submitted that even the president who is clothed with the powers to regulate prices has maintained that his government does not believe in price control but, that prices are determined by market forces of demands and supplies.

The plaintiff in addition submitted that if the FCCPC has no powers to control price “where does he have the powers to prevent the plaintiff from increasing price.

MultiChoice subsequently accused the Commission of discrimination, stating that all businesses in the country have been increasing their prices in line with economic conditions and inflation without the Commission raising an eyebrow, save with the plaintiff.

He, therefore, urged the court to grant all the reliefs sought in the suit.

Responding, Justice Omotosho announced that, judgment is reserved for May 8.

