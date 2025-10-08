Price Crash: Nigerian Cocoa Exporters To Suffer N156bn Loss

The sudden crash in the price of cocoa beans is expected to slash the projected earnings for farmers and exporters by N156 billion ($104 million) from this month. Reports indicated that the price of the beans crashed by 45 per cent from $12,540 in December 2024 to $6,936 per tonne in October 2025.

Exporters of the commodity had projected their earnings to N3.43 trillion ($2.22 billion) from 305, 000 tonnes when the price of the commodity slumped to $7, 276 per tonne or 22 per cent from $9,300 per tonne in July 2025 despite low yeild.

However, the latest massive shipments of the beans by Ghana and Ivory Coast have crashed the price in the global market. It was gathered that cocoa deliveries to ports in Ghana in four weeks ending September 2025 reached 50,440 tonnes compared to about 11,000 tonnes delivered in the same period in 2024.

Also, government data in Ivory Coast indicated farmers shipped 1.82 million tonnes of cocoa to ports this from September 28 to October 1 2025, up +3.4 per cent from last year. International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO) in its forecast has noted that there would be a global cocoa surplus of 142,000 tonnes on February 28, 2024, marking the first surplus in four years.

Also, ICCO had projected that the 2024/25 global cocoa production will rise +7.8 per cent y/y to 4.84 million tonnes. However, Rabobank said that Nigeria’s Cocoa Association (NCA) had projected Nigeria’s 2025/26 cocoa production would fall -11per cent y/y to 305,000 tonnes from a projected 344,000 tonnes for the 2024/25 crop year, saying Nigeria reported that its July cocoa exports fell -22 per tonnes y/y to 13,579 tonnes.

However, on July 1, the Ghana Cocoa Board projected that the 2025/26 Ghana cocoa crop would increase by +8.3 per cent y/y to 650,000 from 600,000 tonnes in 2024/25. Recall that the Federal Government had projected that the country would produce 500,000 tonnes valued $3.63 billion by December 2025.

Government had reaffirmed its commitment to expanding Nigeria’s cocoa industry while ensuring full compliance with the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), positioning the crop as a key driver of economic diversification, job creation, and sustainable trade.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Agribusiness and Productivity Enhancement, Kingsley Uzoma, explained at the Nigeria-EU Cocoa Roundtable on EUDR Compliance held in Abuja that cocoa was a vital driver of the country’s economic diversification agenda. Uzoma noted: “Cocoa is a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda, standing as a strategic non-oil export that fuels our transition from petroleum dependency.

“Cocoa is no longer just a commodity; it is a strategic lever in our economic transformation. This positions cocoa as a vital contributor, accounting for roughly 29 per cent of our total agricultural exports and 5.6 per cent of non-oil exports overall. “Our government remains committed to agricultural sustainability, value addition, and global trade standards.

Under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, we are creating an enabling environment that catalyses public–private partnerships, empowers communities, and drives a greener, more prosperous Nigeria. “It requires traceability, due diligence, and proof of deforestation-free supply chains, reinforcing environmental stewardship.

The EUDR aligns with Nigeria’s green economy agenda, advancing our goals to combat climate change, preserve biodiversity, and build resilient agricultural systems.” He noted that cocoa production supported more than 300,000 smallholder farmers, who produce approximately 80 per cent of the country’s output and contribute roughly six per cent to the global supply.