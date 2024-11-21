Price Control: Supermarket Operators Seek Transparency

Share

Following the Federal Competition on Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC)’s directive against price gouging and racketeering in the retail supermarket segment of the country, members of the National Association of Supermarket Operators of Nigeria (NASON)/ Retails Council of Nigeria (RCN) have said the four pillars of trade, Manufacturing, Distribution, Retail and Consumption, should determine price reduction.

The Trustees of NASON/RCN and Group Managing Director of SPAR Nigeria, Mr. Haresh Keswani, made this known in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos. He said that FCCPC had to consider all the four pillars of trade in the value chain to understand who pays the responsibility most.

Keswani explained: “We all are law abiding companies and we continue to focus on consumers as FCCPC is equally focusing on them. We are here together to deliberate that there are four pillars to retail.

“The journey of a product getting to the consumer is not just from the retailer to the consumer. May I inform you that marketers are not retailers. Retailers do not manufacture most products in the supermarkets.

Retailers are sales representatives of various brands. And these brands could be local, could be imported. And most retailers buy from the distributors who are those representing the brands.

“The whole process is for our Council to sit together and work on the value chain to understand who pays what, the responsibility of the manufacturers as to do with quality.

“Our responsibility as retailers lie on how well we display our products and what kind of environment we create for the consumer and the quality of customer service delivery we give.

What are the responsibilities of the consumer you want to be protected, but you equally want to protect yourself? What is your role, how do we engage with you?

You can’t buy an ice cream in the shop and put it on the car and you stop to buy things in 10 different places and expect the ice cream not to melt and you can’t come back and said my ice cream melted and is my responsibility, No? It is your responsibility.

“So there are many things which we have seen, so what we have agreed today with FCCPC and the team is to share a lot of experience on all the various value chains.

It is like story telling. One day customers came, he did this, so we use those stories as examples to take up the nuggets of exactly where the problems lie, and identify who takes responsibility in this value chain.

“So in this value chain all the four pillars are stakeholders, and all four are equal and have to do their bids. “I cannot be the midfielder, defender, striker and goalkeeper, we all have a role to play in this value chain.

“So this is a team play, this is a team work, and we are clearly focused that we want the retail sector to grow and we want the consumer to get the best value equally.”

