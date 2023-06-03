Preye Odede Set To Host The Move Concert

Riding on the success of previous editions, Music Minister, Preye Odede, is set for the 2023 edition of ‘The Move Concert’ billed to hold on June 16. Tagged, No restriction, the concert is billed to hold at the EUI Centre, Port Harcourt, with a sitting capacity of 5,000 and an overflow of over 500.

This year promises to be the biggest, the best yet and first of its kind in the city. The Move 2023, will feature Pastor Jerry Eze, Lanre Olusola and Grange Izunwa among others while guests will be treated to music ministrations from Mercy Chinwo, Joe Praise, Mr. M & Rev- elation, MOG (from Ghana), Onos Ariyo, Noble G, Sensational Bamidele and other anointed music ministers.

Speaking on the forthcoming concert, Odede said, ”The Move 2023, is not just a concert, it’s a revival. We believe God for an outpouring that will change the experience and lives of the people of Port Harcourt and all those who will be attending’.’ Odede is a Music Minister of international repute with global appeal and tremendous local influence who have graced some of the biggest gospel events in the world such as The Experience,” with tours in America, United Kingdom and several other African countries, with his soul stirring hits over the years.