The Senate has admitted that previous amendments to the 1999 Constitution have failed to address several fundamental questions of governance affecting Nigeria.

This observation was made on Friday in Lagos during a two-day zonal public hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution, which brought together stakeholders from all states in the South-West.

The Senate noted that critical initiatives such as the introduction of state police, formal recognition of traditional institutions, and devolution of powers to subnational governments have repeatedly failed to secure the required two-thirds approval from state assemblies.

Deputy President of the Senate and Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, Senator Barau Jibrin, made the remarks at the event held at Water Crest Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. He was represented by the Leader of the Senate and Vice Chairman of the Committee, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

In attendance were Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (represented by his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat); Southwest Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye; as well as prominent traditional rulers including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II), Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade; Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe; Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye; Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle; and the Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti, Oba Adeniyi Ajakaye.

Since the beginning of the Fourth Republic, the National Assembly has undertaken five constitutional amendment efforts, each culminating in varying degrees of reform. However, Senator Jibrin noted that many critical issues have remained unresolved.

“In response to the demands of Nigerians, the National Assembly has enacted the 1st to 5th Alteration Acts addressing various issues related to good governance, institutional strengthening, and national aspirations. However, several fundamental concerns persist, which require more than routine law-making,” he said.

Jibrin listed unresolved issues such as electoral reform, judicial efficiency, local government autonomy, inclusion of traditional institutions, gender equity, devolution of powers, and security—particularly the need for state police.

He added: “We received hundreds of memoranda on key issues, most of which remain unresolved due to a lack of national consensus and evolving governance dynamics. These have now been carefully reviewed and drafted into bills for wider consultation.”

“The Committee holds no preconceived positions. We are guided by ethical standards, integrity, open-mindedness, and patriotism,” he assured.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in his remarks delivered by Dr. Hamzat, commended the Senate for organizing the hearing, describing it as a timely intervention to address Nigeria’s complex governance challenges.

He identified core issues including the pursuit of genuine federalism, devolution of powers, creation of additional states, electoral and judicial reform, greater youth and women participation in politics, and improved security through the establishment of state police.

“These challenges reflect our shared aspiration for a fairer, more equitable, and thriving Nigeria,” Sanwo-Olu noted. “The Constitution must reflect the hopes, concerns, and dreams of all Nigerians.”

He described Lagos as a fitting host for the hearing, given its central role in Nigeria’s democratic evolution, adding that the forum offers the South-West a unique opportunity to influence the nation’s supreme legal document.

“We must be guided by inclusiveness, equity, and justice. Every voice matters—men and women, young and old. Their inputs should shape the outcome of this review,” he added.

Also speaking, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, who represented the South-West Conference of Speakers, pledged the support of state legislatures in the region for the ongoing constitutional review process.

He assured: “The State Houses of Assembly will give due consideration to all proposals sent by the National Assembly. We are committed to assessing the bills in the national interest.”