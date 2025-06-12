Prevention Key To Eliminating Sickle Cell Disease — Yakubu Gowon Varsity AG VC

Share

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of Yakubu Gowon University, Abuja, formerly UniAbuja, Prof. Patricia Lar has said that prevention remains the key to eliminating Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) in Nigeria.

Lar, represented by the Provost of the College of Health Sciences, Prof. Titus Ibekwe, said yesterday in Abuja during a public lecture titled, “The Evolving Therapeutic Landscape in Sickle Cell Disease.”

The News Agency of Nigeria re- ports that the event was organised by the Yakubu Gowon University Centre of Excellence for Sickle Cell Disease Re- search and Training (CESRTA) in col- laboration with the College of Health Sciences (CHS).

According to Lar, prevention is crucial, particularly by paying close attention to the selection of life part- ners to avoid giving birth to children with SCD.

Lar added that seriously considering partner compatibility could reduce the disease to only carriers, discouraging marriages between incompatible partners.

“If we maintain this precautionary measure over time, we will be able to eliminate SCD or reduce it to a minimum worldwide,” she said. She emphasised that common treatment for those living with the disease focused on adequate care to ensure a better quality of life.

Lar also highlighted new advances in treating SCD, including bone marrow transplants and gene therapy. According to her, gene therapy aims to modify the gene so it functions like a normal gene rather than the sickle cell gene. “This is where the future of SCD treatment lies,” Lar stated.

Guest Lecturer Maureen Achebe, Clinical Director of Hematology at Harvard’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH) and Associate Professor of Medicine and Global Equity at Harvard Medical School (HMS), said Nigeria carried the highest burden of SCD worldwide.

“Sub-Saharan Africa bears the burden of SCD. Every year, 300,000 babies are born with SCD in the region, with 150,000 in Nigeria alone,” she said.

Achebe warned that Nigeria’s fertility rate predicted the number would rise and highlighted a high under-five mortality rate of 50–80 per cent, with many children dying before their fifth birthday.

She stressed the importance of detecting SCD in newborns before symptoms appeared, advocating for newborn screening programmes.

“These babies look normal at birth. Newborn screening helps identify those with SCD early so they can receive care and therapy to live normal lives,” she explained.

Achebe noted that preventive measures such as vaccination, folic acid supplements, and protection against infections like pneumonia and malaria could significantly improve health outcomes.

She added that studies showed hydroxyurea given daily improved longevity for patients with SCD. “Efforts are underway to reduce SCD mortal- ity in children under five from significant levels to over 95 per cent survival into adulthood.”

Achebe acknowledged newer treatments such as bone marrow transplants and gene therapies were promising but expensive.

She advised that people should know their genotype and discuss this openly when choosing life partners. Achebe also called for economic support from the Ministries of Health and Finance and stressed that newborn screening should be prioritised.

Dispelling myths, she affirmed that SCD was a scientifically inherited disease, not caused by witchcraft. Similarly, Prof. Obiageli Nnodu, Director of CESRTA and Co-Chair of the 5th Global Congress on SCD, said the lecture aimed to share valuable information about SCD treatment with the public.

Nnodu said CESRTA, established in 2015, conducts clinical and translational research to bridge gaps in SCD knowledge, treatment, and care. “We strive to find safer, more affordable remedies for SCD and have made significant progress over the last decade.

“CESRTA provides opportunities for skills development to improve care not only in Nigeria but globally. “The centre has strong collaborations with national and international institutions,” she said.

She said following the recent 5th Global Congress on SCD, the UniAbuja Centre of Excellence for Sickle Cell Disease Research and Training (CESRTA) was upgraded to the National Centre of Excellence for SCD Research and Training. Lar added that the upgrade was announced by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate.

