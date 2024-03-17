Preventing chipped nail polish

Well groomed and polished finger nails are part of the attractive features of being a woman. Women have longed to have a long lasting polished nail from time immemorial and that is why cosmetics companies granted their wish by inventing synthetic nails. Synthetic nails answered all the prayers nail polish lovers asked for. This is because, before synthetic nails were invented, painting natural nails was problematic.

So far as you do chores that involves getting your hands wet, painted natural nails will not last more than three days before getting chipped. This simply means that for someone, who loves her nails painted at all times, you will have to repeat routine every three days, which sounds like a part time job. Chipped nail polish is one of the reasons ladies blessed with long beautiful natural nails still go for synthetic once in a while. So many reasons have been given why natural nails get chipped after nail polish is applied. Many went as far as saying ‘you use cheap nail polish that is why’ but that is not true.

Natural nails have their own texture which is different from synthetic. They are not as smooth and glossy like synthetic and so do not have the capacity to lock out water when the hands get to do chores. So, don’t get sad when your painted natural nail gets chipped after a few days. It is the force of nature. Trying the tips below can help extend the number of days your painted natural nails would last. Seal the tip of your nail: Once you have painted the entire nail bed, drag some polish horizontally across the top edge of your nail. This will seal the polish, making it less likely to chip.

2. Prep your nails. Remember that any bumps, ridges, or imperfections on your nails can cause your nail polish to chip, so take the time to remove any old nail polish, and make sure you shape, file, and buffer your nails, so you’re starting with a smooth base. 3. Stop soaking your nails: Soaking your nails in water at the nail salon (or at home) causes the nail to absorb water, expanding their natural shape.

Also stay away from the shower straight after you’ve painted your nails. Your nail beds expand in the hot water, making the nail polish move with it. This causes cracks and can make your polish chip when your nail beds return to their normal size. Likewise, don’t paint your nails straight after a shower. Apply your nail polish in thin layers. If you apply your nail varnish in thick layers, it won’t dry on to the nail properly. If the first layer is streaky, don’t worry, as this can be covered up with your second layer.