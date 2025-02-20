Prevail On Adeleke To Stop LG Election, APC Chieftain Tells Tinubu

Share

Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to prevail on Governor Ademola Adeleke not to go ahead with the conduct of the Saturday’s local government election in the state.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker who made this call on Thursday while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo said since there was no vacuum in the local council areas, conducting local government elections would be an aberration

The APC chieftain, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council(PCC) said that the intervention of the President has become necessary due to the possible outbreak of violence that the conduct of the election may cause in the state.

He said that rather than conducting the election, which could generate a crisis, the state government should approach the Supreme Court, if not satisfied with the Court of Appeal judgement.

Oyintiloye said that the six lives that were lost at different council areas in the state on Monday, with many others injured, was strong enough a reason why the election should not be conducted.

He said that the state government should not put the lives of residents in danger in the name of politics.

He, however, commended the quick and responsive intervention of security agencies in restoring peace to the state.

“I want to appeal to the president to prevail on Gov. Adeleke not to go ahead with the election for security reasons. All we want in the state is peace, and anything that can jeopardise the peaceful atmosphere should be avoided.

“Presently, there is no vacuum in all the 30 council areas in the state due to the Court of Appeal judgement that reinstated the APC chairmen and councillors.

“Gov. Adeleke must protect tenets of democracy and have respect for the rule of law that brought him to power

” Since it is the constitutional responsibility of any government to protect lives and property, the state government should shun what can lead to bloodshed. President Bola Tinubu should prevail on Adeleke and make him see reasons why the election can not be held,” Oyintiloye said.

Oyintiloye said that members of the APC in the state would continue to embrace peace and support every constitutional arrangement for the protection of lives and property in the state.

The APC chieftain who condoled the families that lost people during the crisis, urged the residents to continue to be law abiding.

