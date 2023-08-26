Pretty Mike: Totally Unnecessary To Lie About One’s Age In Marriage

Popular Nigerian socialite, Pretty Mike has opined that it is unnecessary for people to lie about their age just because of marriage.

Speaking on the matter with Saturday Beats, Pretty Mike explained that building marriages on lies at an early stage only sets them on the path to divorce.

He said: “I don’t think one should go into marriage with a lot of skeletons in one’s cupboard, especially lying about one’s age or having children before.

” The question is, ‘If the person had been telling such lies, what is the guarantee that the marriage will last when it is based on lies’?”

He was also asked what he’d do if he found out that his partner had lied to him about her age.

Responding, he said, “It depends on how far we have gone in the relationship. If we have gone as far as 10 years in the relationship and it has been smooth, I might get upset but we would eventually solve it.

” However, if is just two years in the marriage and we have been having fights and disagreements, that would be a reason to just leave the marriage.”

He also added that the reason why he draws attention at events is to let people know or be aware that he’s still in the business.