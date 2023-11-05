Pretty Mike: King Of Fashion Drama

As a fashion and style writer, if your pen or keyboard has not put a few words about the extravagant style Mike Nwogu, popularly known as Pretty Mike displays at different events, then your career has not come to full circle. From his nickname, Pretty Mike, one would understand that the personality is not ready to patronise any- one. What you see is what you take.

He has been described as a celebrity socialite known for pulling extreme stunts at events. Where normal men draw their style boundaries is where Pretty Mike’s style begins. To this businessman and social media influencer, there are no rules in fashion.

Wear what you want as it comes to your imagination. Pretty Mike has graced red carpets wearing Egyptian robes, weird costumes that many are still trying to wrap their mind around the idea. He has lined up women he dressed in male private part costumes. The leading style stunt he pulled recently was wearing a floorlength corset dress for his birthday shoot few days ago.

Though he loves to shock people with outrageous fashion, he can show up in extra cute gentleman fashion. Tuxedo suits, blazers and pants kind of simple manly style. No matter how much he loves to switch his personal style, tinted hair remains Pretty Mike’s most favourite signature style. There are so many things to point out about this drama filled glam dude but for now, be wowed with the few spotted.