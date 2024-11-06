Pretty Mike Berates Equatorial Guinea Finance Boss Over Sexual ‘Escapade’

Share

Popular Nigerian socialite, Pretty Mike has berated the controversial Equatorial Guinea Minister, Baltasar Engonga over his viral sexual escapade.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the civil servant was reported to have been intimate with as many as 400 women, many of whom included wives of high-profile individuals.

Reacting to the escapade, Nigerian fashionista, Pretty Mike has taken to his social page to berate and criticize the man for sleeping with his brother’s wife and other married women.

READ ALSO:

He noted that it is extremely wrong for a man to have an interest in another man’s wife.

He said: “How do u bring yourself to sleep with your kid bro’s wife, pastor’s wife? Hell is empty, and all the demons are truly here.

I see everything else… but dat dude slept with his brother’s wife pregnant o, that’s beyond diabolical.”

See the post below:

Share

Please follow and like us: