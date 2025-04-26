Pretty Mike Advises Single Ladies On Marriage

Share

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Pretty Mike, has sparked emotions on social media after taking to his page to advise single ladies on marriage.

In a post shared on his official Instagram page on Friday, Pretty Mike urged ladies to prioritise marrying “Kind men”.

According to him, “Ladies please marry a kind man, that cannot bear to see you in pain”.

He further cited the case of a woman who reportedly died during labour following her husband’s refusal to sign the necessary documents to enable her undergo a Cesarean Section (CS).

While urging women to prioritise their well-being while deciding on life partners, the socialite noted that some men can easily move on after their death.

He said: “As a lady please marry a kind man, that can’t stand seeing you in pain, if you die these animals will move on in no time.

“Imagine a woman losing her life because her husband refused to sign CS consent just because he wants his wife to deliver like the Hebrew women.”

