Pretty Mike Advises Single Ladies On Marriage

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Pretty Mike, has sparked emotions on social media after taking to his page to advise single ladies on marriage.
In a post shared on his official Instagram page on Friday, Pretty Mike urged ladies to prioritise marrying “Kind men”.
According to him, “Ladies please marry a kind man, that cannot bear to see you in pain”.
He further cited the case of a woman who reportedly died during labour following her husband’s refusal to sign the necessary documents to enable her undergo a Cesarean Section (CS).
While urging women to prioritise their well-being while deciding on life partners, the socialite noted that some men can easily move on after their death.
READ ALSO:
- Obi Cubana’s Birthday: AY Makun Labels Pretty Mike ‘Attention Seeker’.
- Pretty Mike Berates Equatorial Guinea Finance Boss Over Sexual ‘Escapade’
- Pretty Mike: King Of Fashion Drama
He said: “As a lady please marry a kind man, that can’t stand seeing you in pain, if you die these animals will move on in no time.
“Imagine a woman losing her life because her husband refused to sign CS consent just because he wants his wife to deliver like the Hebrew women.”