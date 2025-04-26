New Telegraph

April 26, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 26, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Pretty Mike Advises…

Pretty Mike Advises Single Ladies On Marriage

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Pretty Mike, has sparked emotions on social media after taking to his page to advise single ladies on marriage.

In a post shared on his official Instagram page on Friday, Pretty Mike urged ladies to prioritise marrying “Kind men”.

According to him, “Ladies please marry a kind man, that cannot bear to see you in pain”.

He further cited the case of a woman who reportedly died during labour following her husband’s refusal to sign the necessary documents to enable her undergo a Cesarean Section (CS).

While urging women to prioritise their well-being while deciding on life partners, the socialite noted that some men can easily move on after their death.

READ ALSO:

He said: “As a lady please marry a kind man, that can’t stand seeing you in pain, if you die these animals will move on in no time.

“Imagine a woman losing her life because her husband refused to sign CS consent just because he wants his wife to deliver like the Hebrew women.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Pope Francis Finally Lay To Rest In Rome
Read Next

PDP: Bode George Urges Fubara To Stay Amid Defection Rumours
Share
Copy Link
×