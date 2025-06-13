Prestigious Golf & Investment Tour To Honour Lady Ihonvbere In Canada

Share

This summer, all eyes are on Canada as Chief Mrs Grace Ihonvbere prepares to take centre stage at the internationally- recognised Ocean Waves Golf and Investment Tour 2025, which will be held from July 31 to August 7 in Ontario’s renowned cities of Brampton, Oakville, Niagara, and Toronto.

Mrs. Ihonvbere is the accomplished wife of Professor Julius Ihonvbere, a renowned academic, seasoned statesman, and the current House Leader of Nigeria’s Federal House of Representatives.

Professor Ihonvbere is also a distinguished member of the Board of Trustees of the IBB International Golf and Country Club.

Ihonvbere will be honoured and recognised by the City of Brampton for her remarkable contributions to community empowerment, women’s leadership, and global development initiatives.

Her honour reflects a growing appreciation for African brilliance on the global stage, as well as the strong bonds that are developing between Canadian cities and visionary global leaders.

Her award not only recognises her worldwide leadership and commitment to good change, but it also demonstrates the growing international admiration for African achievement, innovation, and diplomatic involvement.

It is an important step toward developing links between Canadian cities and internationally conscious African leaders devoted to progress and inclusive growth.

