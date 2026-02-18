Prestianni Rejects Racism Claims Against Vinicius

On Wednesday, Vinicius Junior condemned racism as”cowardly” as Benfica midfielder Gianluca Prestianni denied racially abusing the Brazilian during Real Madrid’s clash with Benfica.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Vinicius reported alleged racist abuse by Gianluca Prestianni to referee François Letexier during Real Madrid’s 1–0 Champions League victory in Lisbon.

The match was paused for 10 minutes as players left the pitch following Vinicius’ match-winning goal.

Following the match, Vinicius, who has faced multiple incidents of racial abuse during his career, posted on Instagram: “Racists are, above all, cowards. They need to put their shirts in their mouths to show how weak they are. But they have the protection of others who, theoretically, have an obligation to punish them.

Nothing that happened today is new in my life or in my team’s life. I received a yellow card for celebrating a goal. I still don’t understand why. On the other hand, it was just a poorly executed protocol that served no purpose.”

Prestianni denied the allegations on social media, saying, “I want to clarify that at no time did I direct racist insults to Vini Jr, who regrettably misunderstood what he thought he heard. I was never racist with anyone, and I regret the threats I received from Real Madrid players.”

Benfica also defended their player via their official X account, posting a video of the incident: “As the images demonstrate, given the distance, the Real Madrid players could not have heard what they claim to have heard.”

Mourinho’s Reaction

José Mourinho spoke with Vinicius Junior after the winger walked off the pitch following the alleged incident with Gianluca Prestianni.

In his post-match interview, Mourinho explained that Vinicius and Prestianni had given him differing accounts of what happened. While acknowledging the controversy, he suggested that Vinicius’ goal celebration had been provocative.

“Yes. I believe so. It should be the crazy moment of the game, an amazing goal. Unfortunately, he was not just happy to score that astonishing goal. When you score a goal like that, you celebrate in a respectful way,” Mourinho said.

He also highlighted the club’s history, citing legendary striker Eusebio as evidence that Benfica is not a racist club:

“I told [Vinicius], when you score a goal like that, you just celebrate and walk back. When he was arguing about racism, I told him the biggest person in the history of this club, Eusebio, was black. This club, the last thing that it is, is racist. If in his mind there was something in relation to that, this is Benfica.”

Mourinho concluded by emphasising his impartiality: “They [Vinicius and Prestianni] told me different things. But I don’t believe in one or the other. I want to be independent.”

‘Disgrace to the Game’ – Reactions

Trent Alexander-Arnold called the alleged abuse of Vinicius Junior a “disgrace to football.”

“What has happened is a disgrace to football and overshadowed the performance, as well as an amazing goal,” Alexander-Arnold said. “Vini has been subject to this a few times throughout his career. To ruin a night like this for our team is a disgrace. There is no place for it in football or society. It is disgusting.”

Clarence Seedorf, speaking as a pundit for Amazon Prime, criticised José Mourinho for justifying racial abuse. “I think he is still emotional. He’s saying it’s OK, when Vinicius provokes you, to be racist—and I think that is very wrong.

“We should never, ever justify racial abuse. Vinicius has had enough of that unjustified behaviour from people. I know Mourinho by heart would agree with me, but he expressed himself a bit unfortunately.”

Theo Walcott also condemned Mourinho, saying, “I love everything Jose Mourinho has done in football, but he has made a poor decision. It was maybe the one time we shouldn’t have heard from him, the one night he should not have been in front of the cameras.”

Thierry Henry reflected on his own experiences with racial abuse: “I can relate to what Vinicius Junior is going through. That happened to me so many times on the field. At times, you feel lonely because it’s going to be your word against his word…

He put his shirt over his mouth. Clearly, already, he looks suspicious because he didn’t want people to see what he said. Let’s see how big a man Prestianni is—tell us what you said.”

The Next Steps

UEFA, the body that runs the Champions League, confirmed it is reviewing reports from the match between Real Madrid and Benfica.

A UEFA statement read: “Where matters are reported, proceedings are opened and, should they lead to disciplinary sanctions being imposed, they are announced on the UEFA disciplinary website. We have no further information to provide or comment to make on this matter at this stage.”

Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius’ Real Madrid teammate, called for Gianluca Prestianni to be banned from future Champions League matches following the alleged incident.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to me, and in these kinds of important matters, it’s important to speak very clearly,” Mbappé said.

“I have the utmost respect for Benfica and their coach, who is one of the best in history and made history with Real Madrid. But, in my opinion, this player doesn’t deserve to play in the Champions League anymore. We cannot accept that a player in Europe’s top competition behaves like this. Now UEFA has a serious case, and I hope they take action.”