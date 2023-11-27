Pressure Mounts On Israel To Extend Ceasefire, Rescue More Hostages

Israel failed to protect its own as more than 200 were taken hostage by the Hamas terrorist organization on Monday, November 27.

The government has a moral and unavoidable obligation to get them back. Any head of State must be seen to do everything possible to make that happen. according to reports most of the hostages are not Netanyahu voters or from places where he would lose votes again and again.

That has led some of their relatives to accuse the Israeli Prime Minister of not doing enough to secure their release. Benjamin Netanyahu must decide today whether or not to extend the temporary truce beyond tonight.

There is the possibility that 50 more Israelis could be free by next Saturday. Hamas has agreed that the price of a day’s peace is the release of 10 captives.

Some people who hold way in the Israeli cabinet want to get back to war. Some were opposed to the halt in the first place.

However, with Hamas rocket attacks on Israel becoming rarer by the day, the primary way the terror group can wage war on ordinary Israelis is by holding hostages.

Also, there are those in the Israeli cabinet who believe that military pressure is what forces hostage releases. The flaw in this argument is that Washington’s tolerance is time-limited.

If by the time President Biden calls a halt to the offensive and some Israelis are still being held captive, what then?

Mr Biden said last night that he hopes the truce will be extended to allow for more hostage releases and for more aid to go into Gaza.

Mr Netanyahu has a choice does he side with his hawkish partners and get back to waging war, or does he side with his patron, the US president, and extend the ceasefire?