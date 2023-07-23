Pressure Mounts On DSS To Release Ex-EFCC Chairman, Bawa After 40 In Detention

Today, July 22 makes it 40 days since Abdulrasheed Bawa, the immediate past Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been languishing in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

It would be recalled that the Bawa was arrested by the secret police a few hours after his suspension by President Bola Tinubu after his office in Abuja was subsequently raided by the DSS operatives.

Sunday Telegraph had reported that the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, via a statement, announced Bawa’s suspension, citing “weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him” as the main reason the president took the decision.

However, Bawa’s specific alleged offences have not been made public by his detainers and he is yet to be charged to court or arraigned for any trial, a development that has been faulted by many prominent Nigerians.

Findings revealed that the suspended EFCC boss was picked up over his role in the cash crunch that shook the country early this year, as well as the agency’s faceoff with a former Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle.

Top sources who were familiar with the matter had confided in one of our correspondents that the investigation of the suspended apex bank governor, Godwin Emefiele, could not be unconnected with Bawa’s prolonged detention.

Speaking to Daily Trust on Sunday, lawyers, security experts, and academics, among others, berated the SSS over the continued detention of the suspended anti-graft agency boss.

In an interview with one of our correspondents, a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Ekiti State, Dayo Akinlaja, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), wondered why Bawa would be detained for so long without trial.

Akinlaja said the delay in the arraignment of the former EFCC boss in court was against the spirit of the constitution, adding that the theory of fundamental human rights is not hidden or alien in our clime as it is part of our laws.

“However, there is a possibility that he might be detained pursuant to a court order. As a matter of practice, security agencies have a way of obtaining ex parte court orders to enable such a prolonged detention in the guise of conducting investigations.

“Be that as it may, there is no disputing the fact that any long detention without arraignment in court is against the spirit of the constitution. To that extent, it is expected that he should be charged to court or otherwise released,” the senior advocate said.

Another lawyer, Tijani Ahmed, called on the general public and the media to put their searchlights on the custody of the secret police, saying there are many innocent Nigerians languishing in detention without arraignment in court just like Bawa, Emefiele, and others.

According to him, the development defies the tenets of the constitutional state.