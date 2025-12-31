Chelsea’s struggles under head coach Enzo Maresca continued on Tuesday night as the Blues were held to a frustrating 2–2 draw by Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge, extending their alarming run to just one Premier League win in seven matches and further highlighting the growing problems under head coach Enzo Maresca.

What was meant to be a confidence-boosting home fixture instead exposed the same defensive frailties, lack of control, and tactical uncertainty that have plagued the Blues in recent weeks.

Despite flashes of quality going forward, Chelsea once again failed to protect a lead or impose authority in a match they were expected to win comfortably.

The warning signs were evident early on. Bournemouth took the lead through David Brooks after Chelsea’s back line failed to deal with pressure, continuing a worrying trend of defensive lapses that has cost the club valuable points throughout the season.

Although Chelsea responded well, with Cole Palmer converting from the penalty spot and Enzo Fernández firing in a superb strike to turn the game around , their inability to manage matches remains a major concern.

Instead of settling into control, Chelsea allowed Bournemouth back into the contest. Poor organisation at set pieces proved costly once again as Justin Kluivert bundled in the equaliser from close range, punishing another lapse in concentration.

It marked yet another instance of the Blues dropping points from winning positions, an issue that has become a defining feature of their campaign.

The frustration inside Stamford Bridge was palpable. Fans voiced their displeasure when Maresca substituted Palmer shortly after the hour mark, a decision that drained Chelsea of creativity and momentum. The boos reflected growing dissatisfaction with both the team’s performances and the manager’s tactical choices.

Chelsea were fortunate to escape with a point when Enes Ünal missed a late chance that could have condemned them to yet another home defeat. The near miss underlined just how vulnerable the Blues have become, even against teams struggling for form.

Injuries have compounded Chelsea’s problems, with several key players sidelined and others still searching for rhythm after returning to fitness. The lack of stability has contributed to an inconsistent run that has seen the club slide into mid-table, far from the expectations set at the start of the season.

With just one league win in seven matches, pressure is mounting on Maresca to find solutions quickly. Supporters are growing restless, and patience is wearing thin as performances continue to fall short of the standards associated with the club.

Unless Chelsea rediscover cohesion and resilience soon, their season risks drifting further off course — and the scrutiny surrounding both players and manager is only set to intensify.