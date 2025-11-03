Pressdia Announced As Media Partner For 2025 PAWENpreneur Awards & Summit

Pressdia, Africa’s fast-rising digital PR marketplace, has been announced as a media partner for the *2025 PAWENpreneur Awards & Summit*, the continent’s flagship event celebrating women-led innovation, leadership, and enterprise.

Organized by the Pan-African Women Empowerment Network (PAWEN)*, the 2025 edition will take place on *Saturday, November 15, 2025, featuring a *digital summit and exhibition in the morning, followed by an *Awards Gala Dinner* at *The Zone, Gbagada, Lagos*.

This year’s theme, *“Innovating Inclusion: Powering Africa’s Growth Through Women”*, reflects PAWEN’s commitment to empowering women with competence, confidence, and connections that drive economic transformation across Africa.

The Awards will spotlight outstanding women entrepreneurs, professionals, and ecosystem builders redefining leadership and innovation on the continent.

As media partner, *Pressdia* will work closely with PAWEN to amplify visibility around the Awards and Summit through storytelling, editorial highlights, and strategic media dissemination.

The collaboration aligns with Pressdia’s mission to simplify PR access across Africa—connecting organizations, innovators, and changemakers to local and global media with one click.

*“We’re proud to partner with PAWEN in spotlighting the women who are transforming Africa’s innovation and leadership landscape,”* said *Olanrewaju Alaka*, Chief Executive Officer of *Laerryblue Media*, parent company of Pressdia.

“The PAWENpreneur Awards represent the kind of forward-thinking vision that moves the continent forward—celebrating women who are not just building businesses, but shaping systems, economies, and opportunities.”*

The *PAWENpreneur Awards & Summit* will feature engaging conversations, leadership sessions, exhibitions, and the prestigious award ceremony honouring exceptional women across sectors, including business, policy, technology, and social impact.

Attendees will include policymakers, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and advocates from across Africa and the diaspora.

Through its partnership, *Pressdia* aims to extend the reach of the event and ensure that the insights and achievements celebrated at the Awards resonate with wider audiences beyond the room.

*“Our partnership with Pressdia demonstrates PAWEN’s belief in the power of visibility,”* said a statement from the *PAWEN Awards Team. “By telling the stories of women who are driving change, we not only honour their impact but also inspire a new generation of African women to lead with courage and creativity.”*

The *2025 PAWENpreneur Awards & Summit* builds on PAWEN’s longstanding mission to equip African women with the tools, networks, and confidence to thrive.

The event is expected to draw hundreds of participants in person and thousands more online, marking another milestone in Africa’s growing movement toward inclusive innovation.

The *Pan-African Women Empowerment Network (PAWEN)* is a leading organization dedicated to equipping African women with the competence, confidence, and connections to thrive in leadership, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

Through programs, partnerships, and advocacy, PAWEN fosters growth, empowerment, and impact across the continent.

Pressdia* is a digital PR marketplace designed to simplify public relations across Africa.

Founded by *Laerryblue Media*, Pressdia enables brands, startups, and organizations to gain visibility across traditional and digital platforms through automated press release distribution and storytelling.