Press Week: NIPR, NUJ Advocate Ethical Journalism To Project Nigeria’s Image

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) have tasked journalists to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and ethics as a tool to project Nigeria’s core values and image.

They made the call during the maiden Press Week organised by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)-NUJ Chapel with the theme: “The Place of the Media in Shaping and Sustaining National Value” on Wednesday in Abuja. Dr Ike Neliaku, the NIPR President, said the media has a divine role not just in shaping narratives but in influencing values and behaviour.

Neliaku, represented by Mr Ahmad Sajoh, member of the Governing Councilor of NIPR, explained that historically, the Church was once the fourth estate, but today, that responsibility rested on the media given the power to shape perception and strengthen Nigeria’s national reputation.

He emphasised the importance of collective national identity and shared values, noting that reputation is more than image; it is the true reflection of a people’s values and behaviors. He said that beyond the physical symbols of nationhood such as dressing and culture, Nigerians must question whether they truly share common national values.

“At NIPR the most important value we cherish is the reputational value of our country. “We have set up a Nigerian reputation management group that is going to be holding functions similar to the Nigerian economic summit group to talk about the reputation of this country. “This is because we need to give ourselves value and our reputational value is our core asset, it is our core value.”

According to Neliaku, Nigeria’s challenge lies in the fact that even crime and social issues are often viewed through ethnic, religious, or regional lenses. He stressed that for Nigeria to become a great nation, citizens should unite around four shared values of equity, fairness, justice, and inclusion.