Press Week: Kogi NUJ To Launch Book On Media Development

The Kogi state Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has said it will present a book on media development in Kogi state from 1991 to 2023, to mark it 2023 Press Week.

The state Chairman of the council, Comrade Adeiza Momojimoh stated this at a media conference held at the NUJ Press Center on Tuesday.

“The book is essentially put together to give an overview account of how the media industry has fared in Kogi State since its creation. The 324-page book will be most useful to Communications students in the tertiary institutions and it will as well be very useful to Journalists, media researchers, and the reading public.”

He said the Press Week scheduled to commence on the 11th of August, will be the last exercise in the life of the current administration led by him.

“This press Conference is called to announce Preparations Towards The Holding of The 2023 NUJ Press Week That Will Be The Last Lap of Such Exercises In The Life of The Current Administration of The Council As Led BY Comrade Adeiza Momohjimoh.”

Momohjimoh stressed that the 2023 Press Week will commence with Muslim Prayer on Friday, 11th August 2023 while the Christian prayer will be held on Sunday, 13th August 2023.

Also part of the program of the Press Week will include the presentation of awards to six distinguished individuals who have excelled in their various endeavors.

The recipients according to the NUJ Chairman, include; Olu Ade of Ekinrin-Adde, HRM. Olu Anthony Bamgbaiye, CON., and renowned Chartered Account, the member representing Ajaokuta Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Sanni Egidi Abdulraheem, Alhaji Ahmed Omeiza Abdullahi OON, a retired Director, State Security Services,

Others are, Engineer Isezuo Edward Jatto, a renowned Broadcast Engineer and MD/CEO of Jatto FM, Okene, Dr. Arome Salifu, Chief Executive Officer, of Africa Youth Growth Foundation and Engineer Idah Daikwo of the Federal Ministry of Works, Abuja.

He said the award event will hold at the grand finale of the Press Week scheduled for the 16th of August, 2023.

Comrade Momohjimoj noted further that the State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello will be the distinguished guest of honour while the Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Associate Professor Salish Ogbo will serve as Chairman of the occasion.

“Chief host is naturally the versatile National President of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Chief Chris Isiguzo while the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communication, Evangelist Kingsley Fanwo will serve as co-host