Press Week: Journalists Receive Free Medical Care In Abuja

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council, in partnership with Nizamiye Hospital provided free medical care to over 300 journalists in Abuja.

The medical outreach held on Saturday in Abuja is part of the activities to mark the 2025 NUJ FCT press week.

The chairman NUJ FCT, Grace Ike stressed that the outreach aims at promoting health awareness and provide medical support to journalists in the FCT.

“This event marks a significant highlight of our 2025 Press Week, themed “Journalism in a Changing World: Press Freedom, Media, Democracy and Society.”

“In a time when journalism continuously evolves amidst new technologies and societal shifts, our responsibility remains clear: to uphold press freedom as a cornerstone of democracy, to hold power accountable, and to serve society with truth and integrity. Yet, journalism is not without its challenges—both professional and personal.

“This outreach recognizes that our health is paramount to carrying out this vital mission effectively.”

She commended Nizamiye Hospital, whose commitment to quality healthcare and community service has been exemplary.

“Their team of specialists has provided comprehensive medical services to over 300 journalists identifying conditions such as hypertension and elevated blood sugar levels early, ensuring prompt care.”

Also, she informed that the partnership is more than a one-off event but a foundation for ongoing collaboration to promote health awareness and improve the welfare of journalists in the FCT.

“We sincerely appreciate Nizamiye Hospital’s generosity, expertise, and dedication to supporting the media community. Their efforts in extending quality medical services to thousands across Nigeria echo the solidarity we cherish between our professions.

“As we advance through this Press Week, let us renew our commitment to press freedom, media excellence, and democratic values. And let us remember that a healthy journalist is a strong advocate for truth.”

The Deputy Medical Director, Nizamiye Hospital, Dr. Nurullo Sadokov hopes that the screening will help journalists to identify and prevent diseases and sicknesses.

The chairperson of NAWOJ FCT, Bassey Ita-Ikpang commended Grace Ike for bringing innovation into journalism.

“Leadership in the NUJ, FCT has never been business as usual. Grace is everywhere and everybody is happy because Grace brought in hope, life, professionalism and discipline to our great profession. Ike brought in so many good things in and you get to hear people saying they are proud to be journalists in FCT because it was never been like this. This is the time to be proud of being a journalist and practising in FCT.

“I’m passionate about health, health is well, and most times we generally complain, we don’t have time to go for checks at the hospital. Vital check is the best. There’s nothing to be afraid of because once you are detected early, of any ailment, it can be treated as no sickness is death sentence anymore. The turnout is very impressive. Some people came in with their family. What else? Bringing healthcare to your doorstep, it’s like you are giving life.”

Beneficiaries praised Comrade Grace Ike’s initiative, thanking her for prioritizing their welfare. The free medical care has not only improved their health but also boosted their productivity.