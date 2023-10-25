Press Week: Gov Abiodun To Give Keynote Address As Osun NUJ Inducts Adeleke Grand Patron

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun will give a keynote address at the award programme organised by the Osun Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), as part of the activities making the 2023 press week.

However, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke who is expected to be the Special Guest Of Honour will be inducted as Grand Patron of Osun NUJ.

A statement signed by the chairman of the union, Comrade Wasiu Ajadosu indicates that an award of excellence would be presented to Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in their chosen field of endeavors.

Those expected to receive individual awards according to Ajadosu include the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Rave FM/WSTV, Dr.Femi Adefila, who will be honoured as Media Icon Of The Year.

Others are Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning, Dr.Fritz Laoye and Dr.Isaac Akinwumi will both be honoured as Outstanding Public Administrators Of The Year, while Osun State University, Osogbo will go home as Corporate Institution Of The Year.

Chairman, of the Governing Council, Osun State University, Prof.Wale Oladipo is expected to be the Chairman of the occasion while the Olowu of Kuta Kingdom, Oba Hammed Adekunkle Oyelude Makama, CON is the Royal Father Of The Day.

Prominent Nigerians from far and near are expected to grace the occasion.

The venue is the NUJ Press Centre, Iwo/Ibadan Road, Osogbo.