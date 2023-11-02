Press Freedom Essential For Upholding Democratic Values, Promoting Transparency – Alli

In commemoration of the “International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists”, Sen. Sharafadeen Alli (APC- Oyo South), has said that press freedom was essential for upholding democratic values and promoting transparency.

According to a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Akeem Abbas, and made available to New Telegraph on Thursday in Ibadan, the message premised on the celebration of the UN-recognized international day observed annually on November 2, was in commemoration of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists,

Alli, the Senate Committee Chairman of INEC, said it was imperative to express solidarity with all journalists and join them in the fight against any form of violence or harassment they encounter.

In the course of their daily duties, stressing the need to address issues of impunity, while ensuring that those who commit crimes against journalists are brought to justice.

“As we commemorate the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, it is crucial for us to recognize the significant role that journalists play in society. It is disheartening to note that journalists around the world continue to face threats, harassment, and violence, which hinder their ability to carry out their work fearlessly.

“On this day, let us recommit ourselves to upholding the freedom of the press and protecting those who play a vital role in our society,” he said while acknowledging that journalists are the watchdogs who bring forth vital information for a functioning democracy and hold those in power accountable.

The lawmaker stressed that a conducive environment must be created for journalists to operate freely without fear of reprisals, saying, “Today, we honour and remember journalists who have lost their lives in the pursuit of truth.

“Their sacrifice is a stark reminder of the risks faced by those who bring us the news. It is our responsibility as lawmakers to enact and enforce laws that safeguard the rights of journalists and bring an end to impunity.

“This involves strengthening legal frameworks that protect press freedom and ensure the safety of journalists,” the legal practitioner said.

He said that journalists should be able to investigate and report on issues of public interest without intimidation, urging that the society, as well as, other stakeholders must work towards creating a culture that respects and values the important work done by journalists.

“He therefore charged the government as well as international bodies to collaborate towards ensuring the safety and protection of journalists.