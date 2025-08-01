Press Freedom: CJID Launches Nigeria’s First Openness Index Report

…announces ‘Local Media Sustainability Fund’ to bolster grassroots journalism

The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) has taken a significant step in promoting press freedom and grassroots journalism in Nigeria.

The organisation recently launched the country’s first Openness Index Report, highlighting the state of transparency and accountability in governance.

Supported by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Nigeria, this groundbreaking index combines qualitative and quantitative research to systematically evaluate openness across Nigeria’s states.

It is anchored on two core indices: enablers – elements that promote press freedom and civic expression, and inhibitors — factors that suppress them.

Drawing on responses from over 1,100 professionals, including journalists, editors, newsroom managers, and civil society actors, the Index examines seven key diagnostic dimensions.

These include legal protections, institutional guarantees, journalist safety, media diversity, internet freedom, civic engagement, and government transparency. The findings expose the uneven and fragile state of civic space across Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch, which took place in Abuja, the CEO of CJID, Dapo Olorunyomi, said that “At its heart, this Index is about protecting the democratic values that allow people to speak, organise, and hold power to account.

“We believe data like this is informative and also catalytic as it provides the facts we need to challenge repression, defend press freedom, and open up civic space.

“This index is both a mirror and a map. It reflects the realities journalists face in every corner of Nigeria, but more importantly, it offers a navigational tool for policymakers, civil society, and the media itself to strengthen the foundation of our democracy.

“Without openness, no democracy can thrive, and that’s the challenge we are putting on the table today.”

He noted that the Openness index offers a framework and a common language to diagnose weaknesses, celebrate strengths, and, most importantly, to hold ourselves accountable. It allows for benchmarking progress, to share lessons across borders, and to shine a light where darkness has crept in.

“But we must remember: no index alone can safeguard democracy. No data point can defend human rights. No chart can protect the right to dissent. Only people can. Citizens like us all who take the findings of this index and transform them into advocacy, reform, vigilance, and action.

“Let us commit to prioritising the tough calls, like how do we expand civic space in regions and states where it is shrinking? How do we equip local voices with the tools to demand openness?

“How do we resist the temptation to trade freedoms for expediency? And how do we ensure that our digital public squares are as open and plural as our democratic ideals promise?

The ambassador of the Netherlands to Nigeria, Bengt Van Loosdrecht, informed that it is difficult for journalists to work in this country.

“To uphold standards of duty of care for journalism, it’s fantastic to see that CJID is there to uphold quality standards for journalists. And my time so far in Nigeria, just under a year, one thing has become constantly clear. This is a country blessed with sharp minds with bold voices, and resilient people.

“It is this brilliance. that holds the social Fabric of the country together and drives the Defence of Nigeria’s democracy. The free and independent press is the backbone of any democracy.

“Globally, we are witnessing increased restrictions, legal threats, and digital surveillance targeting the media and its practitioners. In 2023 alone, over 550 journalists were imprisoned worldwide. Many for simply doing their jobs.

He noted that intimidation of journalists also happens in the Netherlands, especially female journalists, and they sometimes need to seek police protection.

“Democratic space is being shrunk by governments, and this is strange; it’s awkward. Because the public space is not the government. It is yours.”

He appreciated CJID for their dedication and the thoughtful research behind the report, hoping that the index will not only inform but also inspire

Akintunde Babatunde, Executive Director of CJID, emphasised the strategic intent behind the report: “For us, this is about redefining what openness truly means in a democracy. As we evolve the Index into a pan-African tool, our ambition is to shape not just public discourse, but policy reform across the continent.

For many years, CJID has led Nigeria’s media freedom efforts, from our data-driven Press Attack Tracker that documents violations against journalists to our work with the Coalition for Whistleblower Protection and Press Freedom.

This index expands that legacy. It offers citizens and stakeholders a clearer picture of how safe — or unsafe — it is to exercise freedom of expression in each state and the FCT.”

The event also featured two high-level panel discussions. The first reflects on the historical arc of Nigeria’s media — from military rule to democratic transitions. The second interrogate the Index results and highlight its policy relevance in protecting media freedom and civic space.