Amnesty International has condemned the closure of Badeggi 90.1 FM in Minna, labelling the action by Niger State Governor, Umar Bago, as an abuse of executive power and a direct assault on press freedom.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Governor Bago had, during an expanded All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus meeting at the Government House on Thursday, ordered the immediate shutdown of the station, accusing it of airing inciting and unethical content.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Isa Sanusi, criticised the move, stating that it lacked a legal basis and fits into a broader trend of media repression in the country.

“Amnesty International strongly condemns the lawless and repressive order issued yesterday by Governor Umar Bago of Niger State for the closure of Badeggi 90.1 FM Radio Minna, which is an independent source of news for the people of Niger State,” Sanusi said.

“The governor’s allegation against the radio station of ‘inciting violence’ and his order that ‘the licence of the radio station be revoked’ clearly show abuse of power and unacceptable intolerance of critical voices. The order for the closure of the radio station is misguided and unjustifiable.”

Sanusi emphasized that, under Nigerian law, state governors lack the authority to shut down broadcast stations, and he called for the immediate reversal of the closure order.

He also condemned the state government’s focus on silencing the media at a time when communities in the region are grappling with insecurity, killings, and widespread displacement.

“While bandits and insurgents are ravaging Niger State through killings and massive displacements of rural communities, with both the Federal Government and Niger State failing to protect lives, pointing accusing fingers at a radio station clearly shows a failure of leadership.”

“Targeting independent media is solely aimed at depriving the people of the opportunity to receive fair and objective reporting of issues affecting their lives.”

The organisation characterised the action as a deliberate attempt to intimidate media outlets and undermine the practice of independent journalism in Nigeria.