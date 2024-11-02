Presidents Invite Me For Dinner In Almost Every Country – Davido

Share

Famous Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has claimed that he gets special treatment around the world due to his status as a celebrity.

Speaking during a recent interview with Kiss Fresh London, the Afrobeats star claimed he receives invites to presidential dinners in every country he goes to except for the United States of America (USA) and the United Kingdom (UK).

According to him, his fanbase includes the World Bank President, Presidents of powerful nations, and other powerful people.

READ ALSO:

He said: “Every country we go to, the President invites us for dinner except London (United Kingdom) and the United States of America.

“It’s beautiful to see. I mean, leaving my country, Nigeria, and people welcoming me like the president in other countries, shows how well Nigeria is doing around the world in terms of music and cultural impacts.”

The 30BG singer added that he is most respected in Africa, stressing that it’s why he loves his African tours more than European and American tours despite making more money in the Western world.

He also stated that his Jamaican counterpart, YG Marley was shocked by the kind of love his fans have for him when he visited Nigeria recently for the video shoot of their collaborative hit ‘Awuke.’

Share

Please follow and like us: