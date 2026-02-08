Presidents General Of Anambra Communities Endangered As Cultists Kill 6th One

Presidents General of the 179 Communities in Anambra State appear to have been marked for elimination following the killing of the President General of Ogidi Community in Idemili North Local Government Area, yesterday. Recall that about five Presidents General of Communities have been murdered by suspected cultists in the past three years which are linked to their fight against Cultism in their respective towns.

Earlier before the killing of Ogidi Community President General, the President Generals of Nimo, Obosi, Aguleri and Abatete Towns in Njikoka, Idemili North and Anambra East Council Areas had been murdered. These slain Presidents General had been neck deep in the battle against Cultism and at every superlative performance, the Presidents General are killed in the most violent manner by members of the cult groups.

At Nimo Market in Njikoka Local Government Area, a former member of the state House of Assembly and President General of the town then, Hon Frank Igboka, was riddled with bullets while in his car while that of Aguleri was killed after a court session at the Ekwulobia High Court.

Recently, a notorious cultist that was said to have been terrorising Ogidi Community was neutralised by security operatives under the watch of the President General and few weeks after being last Friday, he was killed at a funeral in the community.

Confirming the latest incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga said: “The Anambra State Police Command regrets the murder of the President General of the Ogidi community and one other person.”

“The incident, which occurred in the evening of February 6, 2026 at the School Field, Ogidi, is allegedly linked to the recent capture and killing of a known notorious cultist within the community. “Following the report, police operatives swiftly took over the scene of the incident and commenced investigations.

“The Command is currently working with eyewitness accounts and other available intelligence to identify and arrest the perpetrators. “The Anambra State Police Command assures members of the public that all efforts are being intensified to bring those responsible to justice.

Residents are urged to remain calm and cooperate with the police as investigations continue.” “Further developments will be communicated in due course,” he said.