President’s Act An Affront On Democracy – Amaechi

Immediate past minister of transportation, Chinuike Rotimj Amaechi has condemned President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of state of emergency in Rivers State, noting that it violates the constitution.

Amaechi said in a statement that the president has truncated democratic rule in the state, noting that a democratically elected governor cannot be removed from office based on the proclamation of the president.

The former governor of Rivers also faulted the suspension of Fubara, noting that: “The suspension is a very dangerous affront on Nigeria’s Constitution and democracy.”

Amaechi said: “Unequivocally, I condemn the rather brazen and unilaterally reckless suspension and removal of the Governor of Rivers State, the Deputy Governor of Rivers State and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“With this singular move, Mr President has technically suspended and truncated democracy in Rivers State.”

