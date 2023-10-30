President’ll ensure Nigeria’s resources benefit citizens –Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas, has said that the Bola Tinubu-led administration will work in collaboration with the 10th National Assembly to ensure that Nigerians reap the benefits of their God-given natural resources.

The Speaker stated this yesterday while playing host to the Emir of Agwatashi in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Dr. Abubakar Apeshi, who paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja. Abbas, while thanking the Emir for the visit, said he was aware of the recent discovery of crude oil reserves in Nasarawa State, particularly within the Agwatashi Emirate, following extensive geodetic survey by experts from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

He assured the Emir and his entourage that he was very confident in the commitment of President Tinubu to make Nigeria’s natural resources work for the benefit of the citizens, adding that the 10th National Assembly would work with the Executive to fast-track the process.

The Speaker also expressed his desire to see that his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC), becomes the dominant party in the politics of Nasarawa State, just as he decried the perennial intraparty squabbles among members which he said has led to the party relinquishing many legislative seats, both at the state and national levels, to opposition parties.

Earlier, the Emir of Agwatashi, Dr. Abubakar Apeshi, told the Speaker that the visit was to congratulate Abbas on his election to the Number Four Citizen’s office and to express the emirate’s support and prayers for him to succeed in the discharge of his duties.

He said the emirate was thankful to the Speaker for his “magnanimity in appointing one of my illustrious sons, Alhaji Musa Hussaini, as his Special Assistant on Protocol”. The emir was accompanied on the visit by a former senator, Salihu Hussain Egyegbola, who represented Nasarawa South Senatorial District in the 9th Senate.