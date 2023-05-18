Presidential Tribunal: Tinubu Opposes Live Coverage Of Proceedings

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, have asked the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) sitting at the Court of Appeal, Abuja, to dismiss the application filed by Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a live broadcast of proceedings.

According to them, the relief sought by the applicants is not such that the court could grant it. They further submitted that the application is an abuse of the processes of the tribunal. Besides describing the application as frivolous, they said the court is not a soapbox, stadium or theatre where the public should be entertained.

Tinubu and Shettima, through their team of lawyers, led by Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), wondered why a petitioner would file an application to distract the court and waste its precious time. “The application also touches on the powers and jurisdiction invested in the President of the Court of Appeal by the Constitution, over which this honourable court as presently constituted cannot entertain.

“The application touch- es on the administrative functions, which are exclusively reserved for the President of the Court of Appeal. “The application is aimed at dissipating the precious judicial time of this honourable court. “It is in the interest of justice for this honourable court to dismiss the said application filed by the petitioners,” they said.

In an attached written address, the respondents faulted the applicants’ reference to the fact that virtual proceedings were allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic. They argued that Atiku and the PDP failed to highlight the fact that practice directions were made by the respective courts for the exercise.

Earlier the tribunal had adjourned the pre-hearing of the petition against Tinubu, by the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi to May 19. The court headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani fixed the date, following the failure of parties in the petition to agree on documents among other reasons.

There was, however, a mild drama within the leadership of the Labour Party at yesterday’s tribunal sitting. This led to a faction of the party resisting journalists from interviewing the Lamidi Apapa-led group. The group waited at the end of the proceeding to block the interview with Apapa and booed him while chanting “ole”, “thief” and other uncomplimentary words.

It took the intervention of the police to whisk him outside the court premises even as the chanting continued. Before the tribunal be- gan proceedings, LP factions were seen at the PEP Court, engaging in a war of words over which faction is the authentic one. Speaking to journalists, the acting National Chairman of the crisis ridden party, Lamidi Apapa said that lack of respect for the rule of law by the presidential candidate of the party in February’s election, Peter Obi was responsible for the leadership crisis rocking the party.

He said that the leadership crisis would not have erupted if Obi had withdrawn recognition from the suspended National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure based on the order of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory. Apapa, however, asked Obi to wade into the dispute objectively with a view to amicably resolving the lingering crisis.

Also speaking at the briefing, the Deputy National Chairman of the Party in the North, Mike Ayuba Auta denied the allegation that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was behind the crisis add- ing that the allegation was baseless and unfounded.