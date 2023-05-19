Presidential Tribunal Reserves Ruling On Atiku’s Application Seeking Live Broadcast Of Proceedings

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) sitting in Abuja yesterday reserved ruling on the application filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar seeking a live broadcast of the proceedings. However both Tinubu and his party, APC, opposed the application.

Arguing separately when the matter was mentioned, the respondents said live telecast of proceedings could ridicule the tradition- al solemn nature of court proceedings. Opposing Atiku’s mo- tion, counsel for INEC, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), said the court proceedings were already open to the public.

“There is an implicit suggestion in the application that unless the proceeding is televised, it is not public. “This is not true as the courtroom is a public place and it is accessible to all, subject to availability of space,” he submitted. On Atiku’s submission in the motion that there was no statutory legislation preventing live television coverage, Mahmoud said live streaming was different from live televising.

He added that live streaming was controlled by the court and no live cameras were allowed into the courtroom. The INEC counsel prayed the court to refuse the application as it was unnecessary, uncalled for and would defeat the essence of the administration of justice. Arguing on behalf of Tinubu and Shettima, their counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), who described the application as a peculiar one said Atiku’s request was not only surprising, but dangerous.

Arguing earlier in support of the application, counsel to Atiku, Chris Uche (SAN), argued that there was no legislative or statutory provision against the application. After listening to all the parties, Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Haruna Tsammani, reserved ruling on whether to grant the request or not.