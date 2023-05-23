Presidential Tribunal Merges Three Petitions Against President-Elect

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has merged the three petitions filed by Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi and the Labour Party (LP), and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

In a pre-hearing report issued and read by Justice Haruna Tsammani on Tuesday, May 23, the five-member panel of the court ordered the beginning of hearing of the petition by Obi and the LP on May 30.

The court also directed that the petitioners conduct their case within three weeks, during which it should call its planned 50 witnesses, beginning from May 30, and close in on June 23.

five-member panel of the court led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, in a unanimous decision, dismissed objections the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) raised against the merger of the petitions.

In an earlier report by New Telegraph the Supreme Court has moved forward the date to deliver its verdict in a case instituted by the opposition PDP seeking the disqualification of the president-elect, Tinubu, and Kashim Shettima, the vice-president-elect.

It was also reported that the apex court would deliver its judgment in the PDP’s case against Tinubu and his vice on Friday, May 26.

The PDP had also urged the apex court to reverse the Court of Appeal judgment, led by Justice James Abundaga, which held that the party failed to establish its locus standi.

The coming days and weeks would be very crucial in for our political history, as a lot of would either shake or cement our core as a nation.