Presidential Tribunal Judgement To Be Broadcast Live

The Court of Appeal Headquarters has said the presidential tribunal judgement will be aired live on Wednesday, September 6, in order to promote, transparency and openness and for Nigerians to watch.

The Chief Registrar, Court of Appeal HQ, Umar Bangari, stated this in a statement issued on Monday while disclosing the date for the judgment on the matter.

He said the date for the judgment had been fixed for September 6, 2023.

The statement reads, “The Court of Appeal wishes to inform the General Public that judgment in the following petitions before the Presidential Election Petition Court will be delivered on Wednesday 6th September 2023: CA/PEPC/03/2023 between Mr. Peter Gregory Obi & Anor VS. Independent National Electoral Commission & 3 Ors. CA/PEPC/04/2023 between Allied Peoples Movement VS. Independent National Electoral Commission & 4 Ors.CA/PEPC/05/2023 between Abubakar Atiku & Anor VS. Independent National Electoral Commission & 2 Ors. In a bid to promote transparency and openness, these judgments will be televised live by interested Television Stations for the public to follow.”

He also said only accredited persons, including counsel and representatives of political parties, would be granted access to the courtroom on judgment day.

“Access to the Court premises will be strictly on accreditation. Only accredited individuals, including Counsel and representatives of Political Parties, will be granted access to the courtroom. Interested members of the public are advised to watch proceedings from their television sets. We appeal for the maximum cooperation of the general public to ensure a hitch-free exercise, please,” the statement added.