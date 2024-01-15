Presidential Taskforce Warns Osun Govt Against Illegal Taxation From Truck Drivers On Highways

The Presidential Taskforce for the Heavy Duty and Haulage Transport Association of Nigeria has warned Osun State government agencies to desist from illegal tax collection from truck drivers on federal government highways

The presidential task force also expressed readiness to tackle the incessant extortions of drivers by some government agencies in Osun and some parts of the country.

The Southwest Coordinator of the association, Mr Ayobami Makinde, who spoke to journalists while addressing a press conference in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, explained that his members suffered multiple taxation, levies or fees on the federal highway, describing it as an appalling, dangerous and worrisome trend.

He lamented that the extortions were happening against the subsisting law stipulating that trucks should only make payments at points of loading and offloading.

Makinde explained further that the task force has succeeded in working to secure Osun State against the illegal taxation from any government or private agencies by their illegal personnel on the federal highways.

According to him, “This is uncalled for because the law and the recent presidential order stipulate that truck drivers should only make payments at the points of loading and offloading. Instead of collecting money at the stipulated points, they come out to the federal highways extorting money from drivers on duties.

“In Southwestern states including Kwara, such illegal practice is very tormenting because the affected people are losing thousands of money in the process. The drivers are extorted between N10,000 N18,000 and beyond on highways.”

“As we speak, we’ve delivered Osun State from the act and we shall take over the entire Southwest including Kwara. Those who insist on continuing in such an act shall face the wrath of the law.

He added that the actions of the task force are in line with the constitution of the Federal Republic Of Nigeria and the presidential order, urging the public to notify the leadership of the Heavy Duty and Haulage Transport Association of Nigeria via phone numbers below: Ekiti: 08036896797, Ogun: 08038215896 Lagos: 08030823606, Ondo: 08053664615, Kwara: 08147308383 and Osun: 08035822670.