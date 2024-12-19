Presidential Task Force Back As Super Eagles Push Hard For World Cup Ticket

Share

SCORENigeria has exclusively learnt that the Federal Government has again swung into action to set up a Presidential Task Force (PTF) that will ensure the Super Eagles do the almost impossible and qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Nigeria are in danger of not qualifying for the expanded 2026 World Cup as they languish second from the bottom of their qualifying group with three points from four matches.

They have yet to win a match and are now four points behind front-runners Rwanda, South Africa and South Africa with the qualifiers set to resume in March 2025.

Talks over a PTF to now take charge of the country’s tottering 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign have blown hot and cold for most of this year.

The discussion is now back on the front burner with top Government officials again now working on the composition of the PTF.

It was gathered that former Lagos State Governor and football buff Babatunde Raji Fashola could play a big role in the new PTF.

