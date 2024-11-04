Presidential System Not Good For Nigeria

Share

The Minority Leader of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda, has argued that the current presidential system of government no longer serves the nation effectively and should be replaced with a parliamentary system tailored to Nigeria’s needs.

Speaking during an appearance on Inside Sources with Laolu Akande on Channels Television, Chinda said, “I will clearly say that the system of government that we operate, the presidential system of government is not good enough for us.

The time has come for us to rejig that system of government and come up with a homegrown system that will serve our country better and then will place us where we hope to be.”

Chinda also addressed concerns about Nigeria potentially shifting toward a one-party state, dismissing the notion as unrealistic and even dangerous.

To those who think that we are going into a one-party state, I would say that is a dream and not just a dream but it will end up a nightmare.

“I don’t think a one-party state will work. Even where you push yourselves into a one-party state, there will be an implosion within that party because you cannot kill the opposition no matter how hard you try, the voice of the opposition is there to balance the system and also provide checks,” he remarked.

He went on to suggest that genuine public office holders should welcome constructive criticism.

“And then for any sincere public office holder, you should also encourage opposition because it will help you to sit up and deliver on the oath of your office.

“When you have people that are talking and criticizing what you’re doing, you are likely to perform better,” he said.

Chinda further argued that public officials currently wield excessive authority, which he believes should be curtailed.

He said, “In every system, every arm of government, you have these issues and that’s why we are agitating for a change because the discretion, the latitude that is given to public office holders is too much and so we must begin to curb it.”

He also referenced the parliamentary Ethics Committee, which was established to address misconduct among members. “In the parliament, we have a committee that is like a disciplinary committee, the Ethics Committee of Parliament. Why did we set up that committee? It’s because we know that some people might misbehave. Right so, it’s not a perfect environment but then there are still people who are sincerely working in

the interest of this country. “So, we shouldn’t just sweep everybody under the carpet. As Nigerians, are we doing what we ought to do? No, public office holders do not enjoy the confidence of the people but then it is not every public office holder too that is in that class,” Chinda said. Finally, Chinda urged Nigerians to adopt a balanced approach in assessing public officials. “ChindaWhat I’m saying is that yes while we criticise and hit hard, if we see commendation, we should also commend and encourage others. It should be the carrot and the stick approach,” he concluded.

